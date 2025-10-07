Black students at NYU targeted with racist threats

New York University was among those that received threats against its Black students.

Several historically Black colleges and universities, along with other institutions, received coordinated threats of violence against the Black community last week, shortly after the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

​New York University was among those that received threats, according to university officials.

On Sept. 11, an email was sent to members of the NYU community, explicitly naming the university and other colleges and using racist language and slurs targeting the Black community.​

​The manifesto sent to Black students contained threats of gun violence, with the author of the email using racial slurs and violent language, according to The Guardian, sent from an email from the Black Student Union at NYU.

​The university issued a campus-wide email on Sept. 14 regarding the threat, which authorities determined was a hoax, also known as a case of swatting.

​Swatting involves making false reports of violent activity to provoke an armed law enforcement response. The university provided additional information about the crime in a list of frequently asked questions included in the email.​

The email stated that although the threat was a hoax, the racial hatred behind it was real. The university condemned the act and said its Campus Safety Department is collaborating with law enforcement to identify the suspect. The message also said NYU is offering support to Black students, faculty, administrators and staff, and provided a list of services available to assist the community.

In a message to students, NYU President Linda G. Mills and Fountain Walker, vice president for global campus safety, said, “We unequivocally condemn this hateful act and offer our full support to our Black students, faculty, administrators and staff, who were targeted in this despicable way.”

However, some students, particularly those in the Black community, said the university did not do enough to protect them.

The Black Student Union at NYU criticized the university’s response, saying officials waited more than six hours before informing students that the manifesto specifically targeted Black students, according to The Guardian.

Resident assistants emailed residents in one dormitory, with one message stating that the university’s response to the threat was disheartening.

According to an NYU student, the response invalidated the emotions and presence of the Black student body. NYU students also took to social media to express frustration over the university’s response.

Some NYU students took the initiative to support Black students and ensure their safety through peer-led events and outreach.

An NYU student reported that resident assistants in their dormitory sent a supportive message to residents and hosted an event to provide Black students a safe space to discuss recent events.

In a follow-up email, Mills, Provost Georgina Dopico, Senior Vice President for University Life Jason Pina, and Walker said, “The safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority. Recent incidents on campuses nationwide—including false reports of violence known as ‘swatting’—remind us of the challenging new environment in which universities now operate.”

The university said its campus safety team remains on high alert and will treat the incident with utmost vigilance.