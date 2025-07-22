These are the 40 new NYC after-school program sites opening this fall for 5,000 students

The Adams administration announced Tuesday that 40 new after-school program sites will open across the five boroughs this September, creating 5,000 seats for elementary school students.

According to the administration, the sites, selected based on community need and service gaps, mark the first phase of a broader plan to expand after-school programming citywide over the next three years, which was first announced in April.

The goal is to add 20,000 students by 2028, with a total investment of $755 million annually once fully implemented.

The fall expansion, which involves a $21 million commitment in the city’s 2026 fiscal budget, is being coordinated by the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD).

As previously announced, funding will increase to $112 million in 2027 to add 10,000 more seats, followed by a rise to $136 million in 2028 for an additional 5,000 seats. At that point, the funding will be baselined, establishing it as a permanent part of the city’s budget.

The after-school program currently serves 164,000 K-8 students and is slated to expand to 184,000 students by fall 2027, supported by $755 million in annual funding. DYCD will continue working with communities to assess demand and determine if more seats should be added.

In addition, the Adams administration plans to invest another $195 million to strengthen the city’s existing after-school system, including launching the first request for proposals from providers in a decade. That funding is expected to increase to $619 million annually starting in 2028, up from the current $424 million.

Officials said the new seats aim to provide more families with free, structured programming during after-school hours to support students and working parents.

“Universal after-school will make life easier for a total of 169,000 students and their parents this fall, who will no longer have to choose between work and taking care of their kids — or worse yet, using an iPad as a babysitter,” Mayor Adams said. “Working-class New Yorkers deserve nothing less than a hard-working administration that puts their needs first, and today’s announcement builds on our increased and baselined funding for 3-K and special education pre-K, a historic child care pilot for children two years old and younger, and reduced child care costs.”

The new sites include public schools and charter schools across all five boroughs. The full list of participating locations is below:

The Bronx

P.S. 036 Unionport — 1070 Castle Hill Ave., Castle Hill-Unionport

P.S. 152 Evergreen — 1007 Evergreen Ave., Soundview-Bruckner-Bronx River

P.S. 035 Franz Siegel — 261 E. 163rd St., Concourse-Concourse Village

P.S. 236 Langston Hughes — 1871 Walton Ave., Mount Hope

P.S. 070 Max Schoenfeld — 1691 Weeks Ave., Mount Eden-Claremont (West)

P.S. 310 Marble Hill — 260 W. Kingsbridge Rd., University Heights (North)-Fordham

P.S./M.S. 194 — 2365 Waterbury Ave., Westchester Square

P.S. 105 Sen Abraham Bernstein — 725 Brady Ave., Pelham Parkway-Van Nest

P.S. 087 Bronx — 4200 Grace Ave., Wakefield-Woodlawn

Baychester Academy — 3500 Edson Ave., Eastchester-Edenwald-Baychester

P.S. 089 Bronx — 980 Mace Ave., Allerton

The Matilda Avenue School — 4520 Matilda Ave., Wakefield-Woodlawn

P.S. 536 — 1827 Archer St., Soundview-Bruckner-Bronx River

P.S. 196 — 1250 Ward Ave., Soundview-Bruckner-Bronx River



Brooklyn

P.S. 230 Doris L. Cohen — 1 Albemarle Rd., Kensington

P.S. 159 Isaac Pitkin — 2781 Pitkin Ave., East New York-City Line

P.S. 160 William T. Sampson — 5105 Fort Hamilton Pkwy., Borough Park

P.S. 176 Ovington — 1225 69th St., Dyker Heights

P.S. 204 Vince Lombardi — 8101 15th Ave., Bensonhurst

P.S. 101 The Verrazano — 8696 24th Ave., Gravesend (West)

P.S. 128 Bensonhurst — 2075 84th St., Bensonhurst

P.S. 253 — 601 Oceanview Ave., Brighton Beach

P.S. 255 Barbara Reing School — 1866 E. 17th St., Madison

Imagine Me Leadership Charter School — 39 Truxton St., Ocean Hill



Manhattan

Global Community Charter School — 2350 5th Ave., Harlem (North)

The Equity Project Charter School — 549 Audubon Ave., Inwood



Queens

P.S. 143 Louis Armstrong — 34-74 113th St., North Corona

P.S. 110 — 43-18 97th Pl., Corona

Helen M. Marshall School — 110-08 Northern Blvd., North Corona

P.S. 28 The Thomas Emanuel Early Childhood Center — 109-10 47th Ave., Corona

P.S. 091 Richard Arkwright — 68-10 Central Ave., Glendale

P.S. 013 Clement C. Moore — 55-01 94th St., Elmhurst

P.S. 129 Patricia Larkin — 128-02 7th Ave., College Point

P.S. 108 Captain Vincent G. Fowler — 108-10 109th Ave., South Ozone Park

P.S. 045 Clarence Witherspoon — 126-28 150th St., Baisley Park

P.S. 063 Old South — 90-15 Sutter Ave., Ozone Park

P.S. 060 Woodhaven — 91-02 88th Ave., Woodhaven

P.S. 095 Eastwood — 179-01 90th Ave., Jamaica



Staten Island