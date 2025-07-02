New Yorkers pursuing ‘in-demand’ jobs will get free community college, Hochul announces

New York State will cover all costs for most community college students pursuing associate degrees in certain high-demand occupations, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The state will provide tuition, fees, and books for students aged 25 to 55 in one of eight subject areas classified as “in-demand.” Hochul first previewed the plan in her State of the State address in January, and it aims to foster talent in these fields and reduce barriers to higher education.

Students studying advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, technology, nursing and allied health fields, green and renewable energy, or pathways to teaching in shortage areas will be eligible for the program at city-run (CUNY) and state-run (SUNY) community colleges.

Applications for the program — officially titled SUNY and CUNY Reconnect — launched with Hochul’s Tuesday announcement.

According to the governor’s office, the program will begin as new jobs across New York become increasingly specialized due to state investment in emerging fields that often require a degree or credential.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said in a statement that the program will boost the state economy and create new opportunities for New Yorkers.

“By implementing SUNY Reconnect, campuses throughout New York have already seen promising interest and enthusiasm from adult learner students ready to seize this opportunity,” King said. “We appreciate the strong support from Governor Hochul and the State Legislature to ensure New Yorkers receive the world-class education and job training opportunities they deserve, on the path to upward mobility and career advancement.”

The program will serve New York’s 37 community colleges: 30 across the state under SUNY and seven in New York City under CUNY.

State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-11), chair of the Senate Committee on Higher Education, said in a statement that the program demonstrates the success of combining student and economic success.

“Everyone’s educational journey is different,” Stavisky said. “Sometimes the path has hurdles and challenges. This initiative will enable students between the ages of 25 to 55 to complete their journey. It also expands workforce development in high-demand fields. As a result, everyone benefits.”

The program will add to the state’s existing financial aid at community colleges and four-year public universities. The 2025-26 state budget will also include an additional $8 million for SUNY community colleges and $5.3 million for CUNY community colleges.

A version of CUNY Reconnect has existed at city university campuses since 2022. It aims to encourage adults who dropped out of CUNY schools to return to higher education.

King also conducted a tour of SUNY campuses throughout June to raise awareness about SUNY Reconnect, which is a new

New York’s program is similar to a program in Arizona, launched in 2024. In this program, the state will pay for students’ community college education at 10 schools in 11 “high-growth sectors.”

Bronx City Council Member Eric Dinowitz, chair of the council’s Committee on Higher Education, said in a statement that the program demonstrates New York’s commitment to education while the federal government threatens schools’ funding.

“While our federal government continues to divest from the people and institutions that make our country thrive, Governor Hochul is showing what real leadership looks like — making smart, meaningful investments in New York’s future,” Dinowitz said. “This bold initiative removes financial barriers for thousands of adult learners, connects them to high-demand careers, and strengthens our workforce in critical sectors, creating a stronger New York.”