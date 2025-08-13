No cap on applicants: Free NYS community college program for adults attracts thousands

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at LaGuardia Community College Tuesday, encouraging more people to sign up for the state’s free tuition program for adults pursuing high-demand fields.

Some 16,500 New Yorkers between the ages of 25 and 55 have applied for the state’s new free-tuition program for adults studying in high-demand fields at community colleges, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The program, which helps adults without a prior degree enter higher education, expands on CUNY’s existing Reconnect initiative and launches SUNY’s version this fall.

Under the initiative, the state covers tuition, fees, books, and supplies for residents ages 25 to 55 enrolled in designated in-demand programs like health care and teaching, as well as “jobs of tomorrow” such as cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and artificial intelligence.

The program is also intended to help fill shortages in nursing, allied health, and other critical sectors.

“I am committed to making education more affordable and accessible, and the Reconnect program continues to pave the way forward for students as they enter our State’s future workforce,” Hochul said during the announcement at LaGuardia Community College.

Asked about funding during a press briefing, Hochul said the program is separate from federal budget pressures and reflects the state’s commitment to “investing in our human capital.”

Hochul said there is no cap on the number of applicants the program can accept each year. “Please sign up, I want to change as many lives as possible, so there are no limits on this,” she said.

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said that about 7,000 of the applications are for CUNY campuses. He said the initiative will build on existing degree programs while accelerating others to meet workforce needs.

“It’s a win-win for the existing programs, and we wanted to have an infrastructure that was able to respond to the early demand, but it allows us to continue to build,” said Matos Rodríguez.

The Deputy Secretary for Education, Maria Fernandez, said the application process is similar to any other, once applicants are applying to the over 180 high-demand programs at SUNY or the over 120 at CUNY.

“Each college has designated which programs fit into the specific high-demand fields, and as long as they participate, if they fill out the financial aid, if they’re eligible for financial aid, everything else will be paid. If they’re not eligible for financial aid, everything gets paid. So it’s a win-win for the students.”

Of the 16,500 applicants announced Tuesday, neither SUNY nor CUNY returned requests for details on the programs being pursued or the number of students starting in the fall by the time of publication.