With a major snowstorm expected to hit the Big Apple on Sunday, students at NYC public schools might just get the next day off. Or, at least off from navigating the hallways and classrooms of school.

Remote lessons will be provided in lieu of in-person classes on Monday, should the storm turn out to be severe, new Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels said on Wednesday morning.

Reporters on PIX11 Morning News asked Samuels if schools will be open on Jan. 26, a day after a potential snowstorm hits the city area amid a cold snap. Forecasters are already saying the current storm track gives the city a more than 70% chance of receiving 6 or more inches from the storm.

“It’s early, let’s see where we go,” Samuels said with a chuckle. “I will say we’re going to be doing virtual learning either way.”

Snow or no snow, many students will get to stay home on Jan. 26 anyway. It is a professional development day for middle and high school teachers. Students in these schools do not attend class.

Nonetheless, the tradition of students going sledding, watching “The Price is Right” or just sleeping in late on snow days are long gone. They ended in 2022, when education officials shifted to virtual learning during the COVID-119 pandemic. They recognized that remote technology could work at other times, too, including during inclement weather.

Per NYS law, students must attend class 180 out of 356 days. Virtual learning allows schools to meet that requirement, even when it snows during class time.

“Schools providing remote instruction due to conditions detailed in Commissioner’s Regulation …are in session and may report these days as instructional, so long as the instruction is authorized, and consistent with Commissioner’s Regulations… and district remote instructional plans,” the state education department notes on its website.

Meanwhile, public school students in NYC can look forward to an extra special treat next month, when schools are closed for midwinter recess, Feb. 16 to 20.