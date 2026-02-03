Nearly half of NYC parents said they will not enroll their children in NYC public schools if the city eliminates the kindergarten gifted and talented (G&T) program, according to a pro-accelerated education survey released on Monday.

Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education (PLACE NYC) surveyed 521 parents from the five boroughs to find out how they feel about a possible end to the high-achieving program. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has not been shy about wanting to end the G&T program for kindergarten students.

Parents largely opposed (68%) cutting the program, the survey from the academic standards group showed. PLACE NYC was founded in 2019 to oppose efforts to reduce access to accelerated programs and specialized admissions.

Opposition within the survey increased to 73% among incoming parents who would be applying to NYC Public Schools in the next four years, likely because these families would be directly impacted by a mayoral decision.

The survey asked parents how they would respond if the city were to end kindergarten entry into G&T classes; nearly half of the respondents said they would not enroll their kids in the public school system at all.

The results come at a time when public schools across the state are facing an enrollment crisis. NYC Public Schools experienced the sharpest decline, falling by 187,312, a drop of over 19% over the decade.

Two-thirds of the surveyed parents support expanding G&T in NYC, while a solid 26% said they do not. When asked which grades they wanted to see an opportunity for entry, kindergarten was highest with 64%, followed by third grade 60%, first grade 49%, and second grade 46%.

Debbie Kross, co-recording secretary of PLACE NYC, said school is a priority for parents in NYC.

“Raising children in the city has its own set of challenges, and school is on top of that list,” she said. “The thesis that parents will consider switching elementary school halfway through was debunked, as programs starting in third grade have struggled to attract students.”

Campaign to cut kindergarten G&T

Mamdani campaigned on a platform to phase out the G&T program for incoming kindergarten students; although an implementation date has not yet been confirmed, the move would not take effect in time for the next school year, as the application period for kindergarten has ended.

“New York City Public Schools believes that engaging in meaningful dialogue over the coming year will help us ensure every student has access to a rigorous education that is responsive to the unique needs of each district,” a spokesperson for NYC Public Schools said. “The application period for SY26-27 kindergarten programs has ended, and families should not expect any changes to the process this year.”

The spokesperson said reassuringly that the mayor would communicate with families about any changes to the program.

“As we work with Mayor Mamdani on the future of kindergarten gifted and talented, we are committed to thoughtful community engagement that accounts for the voices of students, families, and educators across all of our diverse school communities,” she said.

Meanwhile, the PLACE NYC survey found that 11% of parents oppose the existence of separate gifted programs. Critics of the kindergarten G&T program often argue that children are simply too young to be accurately assessed for “gifted.”

The definition of “gifted” can be fluid, but some experts reported that there are various methods for identification. Per a Scholastic article, assessment can involve testing, but other means can include observational factors, like quick learning.

Rich Candia is a retired NYC teacher who said G&T programs at such a young age are important because they effectively challenge children in class.

“If you eliminate gifted and talented programs for kindergarten, it will stagnate the intellectual development of higher achievers and fail to challenge those students to reach a greater level of scholastic attainment,” he explained.

Candia emphasized the significance of birth dates in determining appropriate class placement for the youngest public school students.

“Something that’s not addressed is when one student is born in January and another student is born in December,” the educator said. “They’re almost a full year older, and at that age there are greater disparities in maturity and intellect.”

Aron Boxer, founder and CEO of Diversified Education Services, an academic coaching and tutoring company, echoed Candia’s sentiments, explaining that G&T allows students to be challenged rather than taught from the middle.

“The gifted and talented program allows for students to be challenged instead of being taught from the middle,” Boxer said. “Cutting this program is another way to alienate one part of the student population instead of taking a whole of education approach and addressing the needs of all students. Teachers should differentiate the instruction for students through content, process, and product.

Kaitlynn Blyth, a childhood development expert who owns Happy Day Play Family Learning on Staten Island, said the city’s kindergarten gifted and talented program is a “strong addition” to public education, though it must be designed with “clear, developmentally appropriate parameters for acceptance and ongoing support.”

She added that her own daughter has thrived in the city’s G&T program.

“When students who need more stimulation are appropriately challenged, it benefits the entire student body by allowing classrooms to better meet diverse learning needs,” Blyth said. “Importantly, offering these opportunities within the public school system also gives families access to advanced learning without having to rely on private schooling, making enrichment more accessible and equitable.”

But one NYC father, who preferred to remain anonymous, said schools should wait until around third grade to consider G&T programs for students.

“Third grade is a good place to start for gifted and talented because students have to learn how to socialize and integrate into the school system first,” the parent said. “Kindergarten is way too young for gifted and talented.”