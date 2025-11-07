Video | Learn how to select the best private school for your child

Families from across New York tuned in on Nov. 6 for a virtual session focused on navigating the city’s competitive private-school landscape. The event offered practical strategies for identifying programs that align with a child’s needs and a family’s values, while also demystifying the admissions process.

The webinar, hosted by Schneps Media, walked participants through key phases of school research, encouraging families to look beyond marketing materials and explore academic philosophy, extracurricular depth, school culture, and student support services. Attendees were urged to begin planning early to avoid rushed decisions during application season.

Panelist Meredith Orloff, Director of Enrollment at the Academy of St. Joseph, provided insights on application timelines, interview preparation, and evaluating whether a school is the right fit socially and academically. The session also highlighted how thoughtful preparation can help students present themselves confidently through interviews, assessments, and classroom visits.

Families additionally learned about the importance of visiting campuses—whether virtually or in person—to get a feel for classroom environments, teacher engagement, and community dynamics. Organizers emphasized that selecting a school is not simply about prestige, but about placing a child where they can thrive.

The Academy of St. Joseph, serving pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students, was introduced during the session. The school’s model blends arts, sciences, and humanities with Catholic values, aiming to cultivate curiosity, character, and creativity in its students.