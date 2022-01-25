Webinar | The Power of Education: Meet the President of York College

Ready to see how higher education can transform lives on campus and beyond?

In the latest Schneps Media webinar, York College President Dr. Berenecea Johnson Eanes will sit down and discuss the experience you or a loved one could have at York College. Topics of the webinar include:

-Key Things to Consider When Selecting a College

-Educational Accessibility at Every Stage of Life

-Community Engagement

-Amazing Happenings at York College

The webinar will take place at 10:30 a.m. EST on Feb. 7. Click the link below to register.