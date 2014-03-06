2014 MTV Movie Awards nominations

Conan O’Brien is hosting the show on April 13.

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“12 Years a Slave”

“American Hustle”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Amy Adams — “American Hustle”

Jennifer Aniston — “We’re the Millers”

Sandra Bullock — “Gravity”

Jennifer Lawrence — “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Lupita Nyong’o — “12 Years a Slave”

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE

Bradley Cooper — “American Hustle”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Chiwetel Ejiofor — “12 Years a Slave”

Josh Hutcherson — “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Matthew McConaughey — “Dallas Buyers Club”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Liam James — “The Way Way Back”

Michael B. Jordan — “Fruitvale Station”

Will Poulter— “We’re the Millers”

Margot Robbie — “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Miles Teller — “The Spectacular Now”

BEST KISS

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams — “American Hustle”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Scarlett Johansson — “Don Jon”

James Franco, Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens — “Spring Breakers”

Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller — “The Spectacular Now”

Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Will Poulter — “We’re the Millers”

BEST FIGHT

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” — Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner and Steve Carell vs. James Marsden vs. Sacha Baron Cohen vs. Kanye West vs. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler vs. Jim Carrey and Marion Cotillard vs. Will Smith vs. Liam Neeson and John C. Reilly vs. Greg Kinnear

“Identity Thief” — Jason Bateman vs. Melissa McCarthy

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” — Orlando Bloom and Evangeline Lilly vs. Orcs

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” — Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Sam Claflin vs. Mutant Monkeys

“This is the End” — Jonah Hill vs. James Franco and Seth Rogen

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Kevin Hart — “Ride Along”

Jonah Hill — “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Johnny Knoxville — “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”

Melissa McCarthy — “The Heat”

Jason Sudeikis — “We’re the Millers”

BEST SCARED-AS-S**T PERFORMANCE

Rose Byrne — “Insidious: Chapter 2”

Jessica Chastain — “Mama”

Vera Farmiga — “The Conjuring”

Ethan Hawke — “The Purge”

Brad Pitt — “World War Z”

BEST ON-SCREEN DUO

Amy Adams and Christian Bale — “American Hustle”

Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto — “Dallas Buyers Club”

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker — “Fast & Furious 6”

Ice Cube and Kevin Hart — “Ride Along”

Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio — “The Wolf of Wall Street”

BEST SHIRTLESS PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Aniston — “We’re the Millers”

Sam Claflin — “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Zac Efron — “That Awkward Moment”

Chris Hemsworth — “Thor: The Dark World”

#WTF MOMENT

The RV Crash — “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

The Beauty Pageant — “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”

Car Sex — “The Counselor”

The Lude Scene — “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Danny’s New Pet — “This is the End”

BEST VILLAIN

Barkhad Abdi — “Captain Phillips”

Benedict Cumberbatch — “Star Trek into Darkness”

Michael Fassbender — “12 Years a Slave”

Mila Kunis — “Oz The Great and Powerful”

Donald Sutherland — “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

BEST ON-SCREEN TRANSFORMATION

Christian Bale — “American Hustle”

Elizabeth Banks — “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Orlando Bloom — “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

Jared Leto — “Dallas Buyers Club”

Matthew McConaughey — “Dallas Buyers Club”

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

Backstreet Boys, Jay Baruchel, Seth Rogen and Craig Robinson Peform in Heaven — “This is the End”

Jennifer Lawrence Sings “Live & Let Die’ — “American Hustle”

Leonardo DiCaprio Pops and Locks — “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Melissa McCarthy Sings “Barracuda” — “Identity Thief”

Will Poulter Sing “Waterfalls” — “We’re the Millers”

BEST CAMEO PERFORMANCE

Robert De Niro — “American Hustle”

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey — “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

Kanye West — “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

Joan Rivers — “Iron Man 3”

Rihanna — “This is the End”

BEST HERO

Henry Cavill as Clark Kent — “Man of Steel”

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man — “Iron Man 3”

Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins — “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

Chris Hemsworth as Thor — “Thor: The Dark World”

Channing Tatum as John Cale — “White House Down”