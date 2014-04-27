2014 Tony Awards: Predicting the nominations

The nominations will be officially announced on Tuesday morning.

This year I thought I’d take a shot at predicting not just the Tony Award winners but also the nominations, which are officially announced on Tuesday morning. Let me stress that these are not my personal picks for what should be nominated but my predictions as to what will most likely be nominated.

Pursuant to a new rule this year, it is unclear whether there will be four or five nominees in the categories of Best Play, Best Musical, Best Play Revival and Best Musical Revival. As such, I have listed five shows for Best Play, Best Musical and Best Play Revival. Only four shows are eligible for Best Musical Revival so they will all be nominated by default.

Best Play

“Mothers and Sons,” “All the Way,” “Casa Valentina,” “Act One,” “The Realistic Joneses”

Best Musical

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Beautiful,” “After Midnight,” “Aladdin,” “If/Then”

Best Revival of a Play

“Twelfth Night,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” “Of Mice and Men,” “The Glass Menagerie”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Les Miz,” “Violet,” “Cabaret”

Best Actor in a Play

Denzel Washington (“A Raisin in the Sun”), Daniel Radcliffe (“The Cripple of Inishmaan”), Bryan Cranston (“All the Way”), Chris O’Dowd (“Of Mice and Men”), Santino Fontana (“Act One”)

Best Actress in a Play

Audra McDonald (“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”), Tyne Daly (“Mothers and Sons”), Rebecca Hall (“Machinal”), Cherry Jones (“The Glass Menagerie”), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (“A Raisin in the Sun”)

Best Actor in a Musical

Neil Patrick Harris (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”), Jefferson Mays (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”), Andy Karl (“Rocky”), Ramin Karimloo (“Les Miz”), Bryce Pinkham (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”)

Best Actress in a Musical

Jessie Mueller (“Beautiful”), Kelli O’Hara (“The Bridges of Madison County”), Idina Menzel (“If/Then”), Sutton Foster (“Violet”), Mary Bridget Davies (“A Night with Janis Joplin”)

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Mark Rylance (“Twelfth Night”), Patrick Page (“Casa Valentina”), Reed Birney (“Casa Valentina”), Jim Norton (“Of Mice and Men”), Paul Chahidi (“Twelfth Night”)

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Anika Noni Rose (“A Raisin in the Sun”), Sophie Okonedo (“A Raisin in the Sun”), Mare Winningham (“Casa Valentina”), Celia Keenan-Bolger (“The Glass Menagerie”), Sarah Greene (“The Cripple of Inishmaan”)

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

James Monroe Iglehart (“Aladdin”), Danny Burstein (“Cabaret”), Jarrod Spector (“Beautiful”), Nick Cordero (“Bullets Over Broadway”), Hunter Foster (“The Bridges of Madison County”)

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”), Linda Emond (“Cabaret”), Marin Mazzie (“Bullets Over Broadway”), Lauren Worsham (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”), Fantasia Barrino (“After Midnight”)

Best Director of a Play

John Tiffany (“The Glass Menagerie”), Joe Mantello (“Casa Valentina”),Tim Carroll (“Twelfth Night”), Anna D. Shapiro (“Of Mice and Men”)

Best Director of a Musical

Darko Tresnjak (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”), Casey Nicholaw (“Aladdin”), Leigh Silverman (“Violet”), Marc Bruni (“Beautiful”)

Best Choreography

Warren Carlyle (“After Midnight”), Casey Nicholaw (“Aladdin”), Susan Stroman (“Bullets Over Broadway”), Steven Hoggett and Kelly Devine (“Rocky”)

Best Score

Tim Kitt and Brian Yorkey (“If/Then”), Steven Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”), Jason Robert Brown (“The Bridges of Madison County”), Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin (“Aladdin”)

Best Book of a Musical

Douglas McGrath (“Beautiful”), Marsha Norman (“The Bridges of Madison County”), Chad Beguelin (“Aladdin”), Robert L. Freedman (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”)