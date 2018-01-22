“Transformers: The Last Knight,” “Fifty Shades Darker” and “The Mummy” led the field of nominees Monday for the 38th annual Razzie Awards, honoring the worst of everything in cinema.

The Razzies — known formally as the Golden Raspberry Awards and bestowed by the same-name organization of 1,009 movie-lovers paying a membership fee also singled out Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Susan Sarandon and Emma Watson among 2017’s worst performers, and gave perennial punching bag Michael Bay his umpteenth nomination for Worst Director.

The “winners” will be announced March 3, a day before the Academy Awards.

The fifth film in the Transformers series about giant robots duking it out on Earth earned nine nods, including for Picture, Actor (Mark Wahlberg), Supporting Actor (Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins), Supporting Actress (Laura Haddock), Director (Bay), Screenplay, “Remake, Rip-off or Sequel” and “Screen Combo,” subheading “Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions.”

“Fifty Shades Darker,” the sequel to the erotic snoozefest “Fifty Shades of Grey,” was next in line with eight nominations, followed by the Tom Cruise remake “The Mummy” (7), and the TV-series adaptation “Baywatch” and the animated “The Emoji Movie” (4 each).

Unlike last year, no nominations were announced for a Razzie Redeemer Award, given to past winners who have gone on to better work.

The nominees include:

WORST PICTURE

“Baywatch”

“The Emoji Movie”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“The Mummy”

“Transformers: The Last Knight”

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl, “Unforgettable”

Dakota Johnson, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Mother!”

Tyler Perry, “BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween”

Emma Watson, “The Circle”

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise, “The Mummy”

Johnny Depp, “Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Jamie Dornan, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Zac Efron, “Baywatch”

Mark Wahlberg, “Daddy’s Home 2” & “Transformers: The Last Knight”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem, “Mother!” & “Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Russell Crowe, “The Mummy”

Josh Duhamel, “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Mel Gibson, “Daddy’s Home 2”

Anthony Hopkins, “Collide” & “Transformers: The Last Knight”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Sofia Boutella, “The Mummy”

Laura Haddock, “Transformers XVII: The Last Knight”

Goldie Hawn, “Snatched”

Susan Sarandon, “A Bad Moms Christmas”