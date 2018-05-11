Hold on, “30 Rock” fans, Kenneth isn’t slipping back into the coveted NBC page uniform just yet.

Rumors swirled about a potential reboot of the New York City-set comedy series last month, after “30 Rock” album Jane Krakowski was quoted on the “Mean Girls” musical red carpet saying “there’s definitely been talk.”

“That was slightly misconstrued,” Krakowski, currently starring in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” said Friday when asked about the rumor.

“When I said there’s been a lot of talk about it, I meant specifically on that red carpet I was on … the takeaway from that kind of ran away a little bit further from what it was meant to be, which makes me think people would be excited about a ‘30 Rock’ reboot,” she explained.

The series, created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, ran for seven seasons on NBC between 2006 and 2013. Much of its comedic cast is currently wrapped up in projects, including Fey whose “Mean Girls” just opened on Broadway and Tracy Morgan, whose TBS’ series “The Last O.G.” has been picked up for a second season.

Fey indirectly addressed the rumors on Jimmy Fallon’s couch April 19, said if she and Carlock were to revisit the script, they’d have to do something original like “a prequel like Muppet Babies” or “a dystopian future.”

If there were to be a “‘30 Rock’ reunion or a new series, I think that would be incredibly fun for all of us,” Krakowski said.

The actress played Jenna Maroney, best friend/frenemy to Fey’s Liz Lemon. “But, I have no official word or knowledge of that in the works at this time with all of its original characters, in its original setting,” she added.

News of a potential “30 Rock” reboot first broke last fall, after NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline he’d revisit the series “in a heartbeat” if Fey was seriously interested.

Comedian Judah Friedlander, who played writer Frank Rossitano, told amNewYork in November that he “definitely would” return to the role but noted he didn’t think it would seriously be revived.