’50 Shades of Grey’ early screening opens lottery

The film will be released on Feb. 13.

Mr. Grey will see you a little early.

“50 Shades of Grey” will open on Feb. 13, but you can watch the racy film early at a special screening by the Today show on Friday, Feb. 6.

Enter the chance to get two tickets at http://events.today.com/FiftyShadesFirst/ by Monday, Jan. 19. Oh and you can view the film with the Today anchors, according to the entry form.

“50 Shades” started out as a self-published e-book but since was released by Vintage Books and has sold 100 million copies worldwide. The much-hyped film stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.