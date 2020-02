Barbara Walters has an unusual definition of selfie.During a lighthearted discussion about a certain type of vibrating sex toy on …

Barbara Walters has an unusual definition of selfie.

During a lighthearted discussion about a certain type of vibrating sex toy on yesterday’s episode of “The View,” Walters shared some private details, to say the least.

She’s owned one for years.

And “you know what it’s called?” she asked as the rest of her co-hosts laughed. “It’s called selfie.” It’s not the first time Walters, 84, has gotten a little bit risqué on “The View.”

She plans to retirefrom ABC News and “The View” in May.