A Trump presidency? Tina Fey reveals what ‘Kimmy Schmidt,’ ’30 Rock’ characters would think

Would Kimmy Schmidt even understand what’s going on?

Kimmy Schmidt survived being stuck in a bunker for 15 years, but could she handle a potential Trump presidency?

At the New York Comedy Festival on Saturday, the writers behind “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — including Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino — were asked what wide-eyed Kimberlake would think if the Republican nominee wins the election on Nov. 8.

The general consensus: The naive character wouldn’t even know what was going on if the 2016 presidential race was transposed into her fictional world.

“She’s not reading USA Today,” Scardino said. “She’s not a news ham.”

Fey agreed, adding that Kimmy would probably only “recognize Trump from a ’90s pizza commercial.” More specifically, she’d know him as the guy from the 1995 Pizza Hut ad for stuffed-crust pies, which features Trump and his first wife, Ivana.

One character from a different comedy who may identify with Trump is “30 Rock’s” Jack Donaghy, a wealthy Republican played by Alec Baldwin, Fey said.

“A Trump candidacy is built on a Jack Donaghy candidacy,” she said, suggesting the character, who was rooting for Romney in the 2012 election, would agree with Trump’s “build a wall and make America great again” slogans.