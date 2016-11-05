Quantcast
A Trump presidency? Tina Fey reveals what ‘Kimmy Schmidt,’ ’30 Rock’ characters would think

Meghan Giannotta
November 5, 2016
Would Kimmy Schmidt even understand what’s going on?

Kimmy Schmidt survived being stuck in a bunker for 15 years, but could she handle a potential Trump presidency? 

At the New York Comedy Festival on Saturday, the writers behind “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — including Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino —  were asked what wide-eyed Kimberlake would think if the Republican nominee wins the election on Nov. 8. 

The general consensus: The naive character wouldn’t even know what was going on if the 2016 presidential race was transposed into her fictional world. 

“She’s not reading USA Today,” Scardino said. “She’s not a news ham.” 

Fey agreed, adding that Kimmy would probably only “recognize Trump from a ’90s pizza commercial.” More specifically, she’d know him as the guy from the 1995 Pizza Hut ad for stuffed-crust pies, which features Trump and his first wife, Ivana. 

One character from a different comedy who may identify with Trump is “30 Rock’s” Jack Donaghy, a wealthy Republican played by Alec Baldwin, Fey said. 

“A Trump candidacy is built on a Jack Donaghy candidacy,” she said, suggesting the character, who was rooting for Romney in the 2012 election, would agree with Trump’s “build a wall and make America great again” slogans.

