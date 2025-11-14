‘We are showing the world how explosive we are’: A2O MAY reaches new heights with PAPARAZZI ARRIVE, a multilingual masterpiece

Chinese girl group A2O MAY have burst onto the global stage like the luminous flicker of a camera flash with their album PAPARAZZI ARRIVE.

Heralded as the pioneers of Zalpha Pop, the hybrid genre created by legendary producer Soo Man Lee that fuses the sounds and spirit of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, these five rising stars are flipping the script on fame, turning the lens toward the glamour and grit of their journey for maximum exposure.

The group recently touched down in New York City to promote the album, climbing to the Top of the Rock as a literal symbol of their skyward trajectory. PAPARAZZI ARRIVE isn’t just a snapshot of their evolving artistry; it’s a rallying cry for the future of Zalpha Pop and a declaration that A2O MAY is ready to dominate the music industry.

amNewYork shadowed CHENYU, SHIJIE, QUCHANG, MICHE, and KAT to the edge of the Top of the Rock’s signature attraction, the Skylift, where they gazed out over the Big Apple’s glittering horizon. With bright, confident smiles, they told us this was only the beginning.

“It’s so impressive to see all the views, the buildings, like the whole of New York City. We’re so honored, and also we’re very lucky to be here [for] the release of our first album, PAPARAZZI ARRIVES. We’re a little bit nervous to be here, but [after seeing] the whole view [of New York City], so we’re really relaxed right now. It’s because this is our first time in New York, and it’s also our first-ever debut album. So, we’re super excited,” SHIJIE said. “We love all of the tracks, but we really want to [hear fans] suggestions and share [what their favorite songs on the album are.]”

“We’re showcasing what Zalpha Pop really means with all of our solo tracks and with all of our members,” SHIJIE shared. “Our focus track is PAPARAZZI ARRIVE, and we’re showing the world how explosive we are. We work together.”

“The focus track is PAPARAZZI ARRIVE and there are many different things that you can expect from us. So be excited for this track,” KAT added.

On the Skylift, which takes visitors over 900 feet above the city for a sweeping 360-degree view, A2O MAY had onlookers gawking, raising their phones to capture the unexpected celebrity encounter. Some even stopped to request a selfie during the group’s visit, underscoring the same message as their album: they’ve arrived and they’re embracing the flash, frenzy, and fierce attitude that comes with it.

PAPARAZZI ARRIVE officially released on Oct. 24, and more than a comeback, this 14-track debut album spotlights their unstoppable momentum. Just like their bold declaration in their title track, “So when the paps all arrive, I’ma pose, I’ma slay,” A2O MAY were born for the spotlight.

“This project shows our growth all the way from ‘Under My Skin’ to ‘PAPARAZZI ARRIVE.’ It not only captures us as a team, but also who we are, and it brings out each of the members’ colors. It showcases everybody and who we are, and our unique parts,” KAT said.

“It’s like we are seeing the world and the world is seeing us in real time,” CHENYU said.

While their in-person humility stands in stark contrast to the emboldened swagger in their music, A2O MAY’s confidence is clear through their songs, ‘BIGGER BADDER BETTER’ and ‘BOSS,’ where they proclaim, “I’m the freakin’ greatest. I’m the raise they exclaimated. LA Times, I stay on page six, I’m ever your favorite’s favorite, huh.”

While many artists talk about inclusivity, A2O MAY embodies it, setting themselves apart from the start with their first album by prioritizing the listener. A defining feature of PAPARAZZI ALIVE is its multilingual reach with tracks in Chinese, English, and even Spanish, underscoring the group’s global vision and widening impact.

“We have 14 tracks in the album. I know it’s a lot. So, it is because we wanted to reach as many fans [as possible] to understand what we are saying. We have two versions, such as Chinese and English, for most of the songs. We don’t want to let anyone feel left out,” QUCHANG said.

“One difference is that we always have two languages, like Chinese and English, so we can have different listeners from other countries to all understand our music. And there are no limitations. We don’t set limits for ourselves. We are always here to try new things and level up at any time. So yeah, we want to bring generations together and connect people from worldwide with different languages,” KAT added.

A2O MAY album PAPARAZZI ARRIVE isn’t about chasing the spotlight, but redefining inclusive music as a global ZALPHA Pop group. Their visit to New York City is a clear statement that they are ascending fast on their own terms, and their future holds bigger stages, grander visuals, and cameras that can’t look away.

“We are very grateful that [for fans] being with us for this very big moment together. We are very honored to put out this album, and for all the fans who have been with us…We just wanted to say thank you for staying excited, and please continue to support us for our new debut album,” MICHE said.