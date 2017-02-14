ABC’s first black ‘Bachelorette’ is Rachel Lindsay

ABC has cast its first black lead on “The Bachelor” franchise.

Contestant Rachel Lindsay will be the next “Bachelorette,” the network confirmed on Tuesday. Lindsay and host Chris Harrison first announced the news on Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live made the official announcement … congrats to our new Bachelorette!!!” “The Bachelorette” posted to Facebook.

Lindsay, a 31-year-old lawyer from Texas, is currently a contestant on Nick Viall’s season. Spoiler alert: Even though she was given the first impression rose, she doesn’t win Viall’s heart.

“The Bachelor” franchise has long endured criticism of its lack of diverse casting — especially among the leads. Over more than 30 seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” an African-American man or woman has never held the main title.

With Reuters