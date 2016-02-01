Academy of Country Music Awards: Nominations for 2016 led by Eric Church and Chris Stapleton

Little Big Town and Karen Fairchild are also among the nominees.

Entering the noise that is awards season are the Academy of Country Music Awards, which announced its 2016 nominations Monday.

The 51st ceremony, scheduled to air at 8 p.m. April 3 on CBS, could see a diverse array of artists and acts nabbing statues, as no one is really poised to sweep. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton have five nominations each, with Cam, Little Big Town and Karen Fairchild not far behind with four each.

Dierks Bentley and 2015’s entertainer of the year award winner Luke Bryan will co-host the April show from Las Vegas..

Here, a partial list of the nominees:

Entertainer of the year

Eric Church, Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert

Male vocalist of the year

Brett Eldredge, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Jason Aldean

Female vocalist of the year

Carrie Underwood, Jana Kramer, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert

Vocal duo of the year

Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Joey + Rory, Maddie & Tae

Vocal group of the year

Eli Young Band, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts, Zac Brown Band

New male vocalist of the year

Brett Eldredge, Chris Janson, Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice, Chris Stapleton

New female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini, Cam, Mickey Guyton, RaeLynn

New vocal duo or group of the year

A Thousand Horses, Brothers Osborne, Maddie & Tae,Old Dominion, Parmalee

Album of the year

“I’m Comin’ Over,” Chris Young; “Montevallo,” Sam Hunt; “Mr. Misunderstood,” Eric Church; “Tangled Up,” Thomas Rhett; “Traveller,” Chris Stapleton

Single record of the year

“Burning House,” Cam; “Buy Me A Boat,” Chris Janson; “Die A Happy Man,” Thomas Rhett; Girl Crush, “Little Big Town”; “I’m Comin’ Over,” Chris Young; “Take Your Time,” Sam Hunt