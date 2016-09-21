Adele dedicates MSG concert to Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

She added an impromptu Brangelina therapy session to her MSG lineup.

Adele’s next big hit may be inspired by the Brangelina split.

The singer let her fans know that she’s just as torn up over the shocking Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce news as the rest of the nation is during her Madison Square Garden concert on Tuesday night.

“I feel like it’s the end of an era, so I’m dedicating the show tonight to them,” she told her fans.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage, her attorney said on Tuesday. Pitt later released a statement to People, asking the press to give his family the privacy “during this challenging time.”

Adele is all about respecting Pitt’s wishes.

“Private life should be private,” she said during the concert, but she still couldn’t hold back from expressing her heartbreak.

“Now #Adele is leading us all in a group Brangelina breakup therapy session. Also, there are songs,” one fan tweeted.

The impromptu therapy session took place during the second night of Adele’s six-night run at MSG.