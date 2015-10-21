Adele reveals new album, ’25,’ is ‘a make-up record’

Adele’s next album will be a “make-up record,” she revealed Wednesday.

Adele confirmed on Facebook that her next album will be called “25” and that it’ll be about getting to know herself.

“I feel like I’ve spent my whole life so far wishing it away. Always wishing I was older, wishing I was somewhere else, wishing I could remember and wishing I could forget, too. Wishing I hadn’t ruined so many good things because I was scared or bored […] My last record was a breakup record and if I had to label this one I would call it a make-up record. I’m making up with myself. Making up for lost time. Making up for everything I ever did and never did,” she wrote in a message posted to Facebook.

Adele described turning 25 as a turning point in her life.

“Teetering on the edge of being an old adolescent and a fully-fledged adult, I made the decision to go into becoming who I’m going to be forever without a removal van full of my old junk,” she said.

Adele’s last album, “21,” was released in 2011.