AEW star Willow talks Grand Slam in Queens, hardcore wrestling, and perseverance amid self-doubt

In a trip to NYC to promote Wednesday’s AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Willow spoke to amNewYork Metro about her growth in the company, deathmatch wrestling, and the biggest television show of the year for the promotion.

Residing in Long Island, Willow lives just a short trip from the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium which she herself says she sometimes passes and marvels at having performed there. The US Open’s biggest stage has also swiftly become the bone-crunching home of Grand Slam, the biggest annual television event for the company.

“The New York crowd is so special, and when you think about a wrestling audience, it kind of makes a match special,” Willow said. “It’s really grown to be something that has a pay-per-view feel, even though it is part of our weekly television programming.”

Willow has been with the company for about two years, and in that time has come up against some formidable foes. Those previous rivalries, however, haven’t been as personal as it is now with Kris Statlander. While she says she is incredibly proud of brawling with both Statlander and Skye Blue in brutal fashion using an array of weapons like steel chairs and even thumbtacks, she believes that these kind of matches are reserved for special occasions and would not like to see them become commonplace.

“I do think that part of what makes it so special when we do have matches like that is that they’re happening for a reason. Statlander and I have been friends for years and years, and she betrayed me, and she broke my heart. And so where do you go? Take it to the weapons to really lay it all out there,” Willow said. “But if I just did that with a random person in the locker room, it’s not going to have that same heart.”

AEW seems to be putting a greater focus on storylines as of late, something that Adam Copeland also commented on in a recent interview with amNewYork Metro. Willow agreed, stating that the organization is taking the best parts from its indie roots and now splicing that into more intricate narratives.

“The in-ring has always been solid, that’s always been kind of the core of it, but to see how the stories have had much more depth — it’s been cool. That has also been awesome, but that also happens over time,” Willow explained. “Time goes by, a little bit of conflict. That’s when personalities start to, you know, butt heads, yeah. So now we’re getting good stories out there.”

While Willow can certainly pack a punch and is a force to be reckoned with in the ring, there were times when she admits that she has felt moments of self-doubt and even questioned her own self-worth during her journey but credits her fans for reaffirming her talent.

“I think there have been a lot of moments of self-doubt, questioning my own worth. Every time that I do feel those things, the fans and audiences have helped reaffirm the good things that I think or feel. There might be the voice in the back of my head that might say, like, ‘You don’t deserve this, or you’re not good enough,’ but then how am I supposed to argue with like, a wave of support from all these fans,” Willow said.

For those who want to follow in her footsteps but are uncertain or insecure Willow says that its perfectly human to feel these things but understand that good will happen.

“I do understand that for some people, a lot of the times, bad can be overwhelming, and you’re just kind of waiting for the good to happen. And to that, I say, I hope you do find light sooner than later, because it is out there and it will find you, and you will find it eventually. And again, I hope it’s sooner than later. Sometimes that’s easier to hear than to just wait around. But keep looking for good, because it is out there,” Willow stressed.

AEW Grand Slam will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 25.