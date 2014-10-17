Al Pacino will return to Broadway for ‘China Doll’

Al Pacino is coming back to Broadway.

The 74-year-old actor will star in David Mamet’s new play, “China Doll,” which will premier next October at the Schubert Theatre, the show’s producers announced Thursday.

Pam MacKinnon will direct the play, which is about a billionaire who plans to go into semiretirement. In a statement, Mamet said he wrote the play especially “for Al.”

Pacino was last seen on Broadway in 2012 in the revival of Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

“It blew me away,” Pacino said of the “China Doll” script. “One of the most daunting and challenging roles I’ve been given to explore onstage.”