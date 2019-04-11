Alan Cumming, who just finished appearing Off-Broadway in Jeremy O. Harris’ provocative drama “Daddy,” will offer two performances of his cabaret show “Legal Immigrant” at the Minetta Lane Theatre this weekend. The show, which explores Cumming’s experience as an immigrant and U.S. citizen and incorporates songs from Pink, Adele and Disney, will be recorded by Audible for future release.

Ben Platt to host Jimmy Awards

Ben Platt will host the 2019 Jimmy Awards on June 24 at the Minskoff Theatre, marking his second time as host. The Jimmy Awards recognize teenagers who won regional competitions across the country for their performances in high school musicals. A major highlight is an hourlong series of mega-medleys in which each student, in costume, sings part of a solo from the musical that he or she originally appeared in back at home.

‘Wonder’ to be adapted into a musical

“Wonder,” R.J. Palacio’s 2012 children’s novel about a facially disfigured fifth-grader (which was adapted into a 2017 film with Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson), is now being developed into a Broadway musical. “I couldn’t help but feel there was a musicality to the characters’ voices and their story,” producer Jill Furman said in a statement. A creative team for the project has not yet been announced.

LuPone attached to female ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’

After winning an Olivier Award on Sunday for her performance as the acerbic Joanne in the West End revival of “Company,” Patti LuPone divulged in an interview with Getty that she may be appearing on Broadway this fall in the long-rumored all-female revival of David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross.” It had previously been assumed that the new “Company” would come to Broadway next season with LuPone in tow.

‘The Prom’ headed to Netflix as a film

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ryan Murphy (who hosted a benefit performance of “The Prom” this week) plans to create a film version of the new Broadway musical for Netflix. “It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights," urphy wrote on social media. "I feel a special connection to it because it’s set in Indiana, and that’s where I grew up, too."

Spotted…

James Van Der Beek at “Be More Chill” … Norman Lear and Liev Schreiber at “Tootsie” … Dan Rather at “Oklahoma!”…Hillary Clinton at “The Cher Show” … Ben Stiller at “Pretty Woman” … Elizabeth Berkley at “Beetlejuice” … Glenn Close at “The Prom.”