Alec Baldwin celebrating ‘Nevertheless’ book release with signings in NYC

The “30 Rock” alum set three of his 10 tour stops in the city.

Alec Baldwin might be a little too busy promoting his new book to slip into Trump costume on “SNL” next month.

Baldwin is heading out on tour to promote the release of his memoir, “Nevertheless.” Naturally, the native New Yorker and “30 Rock” alum set three of his 10 tour stops in NYC.

He’ll be celebrating the April 4 release of “Nevertheless” at Barnes & Noble Union Square with a 7 p.m. audience Q&A chat. Wristbands for entry to the event will be handed out starting at 9 a.m. to those who purchase a copy of the book from the Union Square bookstore. He’ll sign copies following the discussion.

If you can’t make the launch date celebration, don’t worry. He’ll also be stopping by the Brooklyn Academy of Music (April 9) and the 92nd Street Y (April 19).

An excerpt from the memoir was published on VanityFair.com on Tuesday, revealing a bit of what we can expect from the rest of the $28 book. Anecdotes included Baldwin’s first meeting with Tina Fey when she was the head “SNL” writer and what went into his decision to portray President Donald Trump on the late-night sketch show.

“Nevertheless” is currently available for pre-order at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon.com.