Could Alec Baldwin bring his “Saturday Night Live” Donald Trump impersonation to Broadway?

Speaking about his and Kurt Andersen’s Trump-parody book “You Can’t Spell America Without Me,” Baldwin, 59, said on Howard Stern’s radio show Monday, “We may take the book and make it into a one-man show on Broadway . . . like Will Ferrell did the Bush thing,” referring to the former “Saturday Night Live” comic’s “You’re Welcome America: A Final Night with George W. Bush” in 2009.

“Not for very long, by the way,” the busy Baldwin added. Ferrell’s show ran at the Cort Theatre from Jan. 20 to March 15, 2009, including previews.

Baldwin — who won his third Emmy Award this year, as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his “SNL” impersonations of President Trump — said the company of the sketch comedy show’s impresario, Lorne Michaels, owns the rights to his impression, and that Michaels would produce any such show.

Michaels, in fact, had had to give the authors “permission to write this book, which was up to him to do. . . . Lorne owns, my rendering of it is his intellectual property . . . as it should be,” said the Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Baldwin. “His people wrote it, his people designed [it] — I just showed up.”

Baldwin’s lauded lampoon of the president began on the Oct. 1, 2016, show, and has recurred about two dozen times.