Alec Baldwin recalls very different Trump on ‘Late Late Show’

Donald Trump was “not at all like he is now,” Alec Baldwin said.

When Alec Baldwin stopped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night with guest Kerry Washington, the trio sat back and recalled a Trump of the past, one long before he became president.

“He was a different person. He was very gregarious and kind of back-slapping and social,” Baldwin said after Corden whipped out an old photo of him posing with Trump and Melania at a benefit for his mother’s breast cancer foundation that was held in New York City on Oct. 9, 1999. “I didn’t know him well. I would run into him. He’s not at all like he is now where he won the election. He’s president of the United States and he still looks incredibly constipated. He looks terrible.”

Baldwin, who gave the audience bits and pieces of his crowd-pleasing impersonation while telling his story, said he feels Trump has a “very bitter” attitude and said he “acts like he lost” the election.

The actor added that he had hoped Trump would become “more generous” after becoming president.

“I thought he’d really change his complete tone when he won and he hasn’t,” he said.

Washington said she couldn’t clearly recall a time she’d met Trump in person. But, the “Scandal” star said that as a native New Yorker, it’s highly unlikely the two haven’t been in the same room at one point or another.