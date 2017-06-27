Alec Baldwin will return to ‘SNL’ as Trump next season, actor says

Baldwin isn’t hanging up his Trump wig anytime soon.

Baldwin says he will be returning to “Saturday Night Live” this fall with his Trump cold openings, which became a fan favorite during season 42.

“Yeah, we’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it,” he told CNN Monday.

Yes, Baldwin, it’s safe to say people enjoyed it.

The actor has hosted the late-night sketch show a record-breaking 17 times, and his role of Trump impersonator quickly became his most memorable. Baldwin first started talking about Mexico, China and waving around his “tiny hands” when he stepped out as Trump during a skit mocking the first presidential debate last October.

He pouted his way through parody Oval Office discussions, press briefings and more during a season marked by Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer and Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton and Jeff Sessions impressions.

Currently promoting his new movie, “Blind,” Baldwin implied that his season 43 appearances as the president will be kept to a minimum. Referring to his “SNL” role, he said fans will get “a couple celery sticks,” not a “whole meal.”

NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.