Alicia Keys joins other celebrities in this year’s New York City Marathon

This girl is on fire! Alicia Keys has revealed that she’s signed up for this year’s New York City Marathon!

In a blog post for Refinery29 yesterday, the “Brand New Me” singer said that it was her brother who suggested she join him in running this year’s marathon.

“My first instinct was to say, ‘HELL NO!’ LOL,” the 34-year-old native New Yorker wrote.

“But then I thought, This is my city, so why not?”

She continued: “I thought about all the times I rode a train through the boroughs or drove through the boroughs, and it occurred to me that I’ve never run through the five boroughs. So why not?” Talk about an Empire State of Mind!

Keys is running in support of Keep a Child Alive — a charity she co-founded that makes HIV medications more accessible to children and families in Africa.

The Grammy award-winner and mother of two joins a long list of celebrities to run the marathon over the years. Other stars to keep an eye out for this year include “Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer — the 33-year-old is running in support of the New York Road Runners’ Team for Kids charity — and also Ethan Hawke.

Hawke, 44, is running the marathon alongside wife, Ryan, for The Doe Fund — a local charity that helps out men and women who have experienced homelessness, substance abuse and incarceration.

The 2015 TCS New York City Marathon is less than a month away now, and will take place across the five boroughs on Sunday Nov. 1.

We everyone (famous or not!) the best of luck with their training!