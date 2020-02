The All American High School Film Festival kicks off in the city Friday at the AMC Empire in Times Square. …

The event, which runs through the weekend, gives moviegoers a chance to see the work of talented budding filmmakers. And, who knows, perhaps the next Sofia Coppola or Quentin Tarantino will be among those showcased.

“These young filmmakers are the future of cinema,” festival founder Andrew Jenks told amNewYork.

For more information, visit

hsfilmfest.com.