All-time great films at Truffaut retrospective

Some movies are so timeless, filled with such precise pleasures, that they simply never get old.

Most filmmakers are lucky to come away with a few such gems; Francois Truffaut made a career of them.

Film Forum offers a retrospective of the filmmaker’s work beginning Friday, transitioning from his groundbreaking Antoine Doinel films such as “The 400 Blows” to his final movie, “Confidentially Yours,” and including his role in Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

The extraordinary, semi-autobiographical “400 Blows” kicks things off Friday.

Coming at the fore of the New Wave movement that indelibly shaped ideas of what movies could be, it’s one of the first great coming-of-age stories, a poignant, emotional portrait of the burdens of youth.

Truffaut’s “Jules and Jim,” which follows a love triangle over the course of several decades and screens April 1, exemplifies the transformative imprint of New Wave filmmaking with its freeze frames, voice-over and other then-revolutionary then-revolutionary techniques.

In short, Film Forum’s Tout Truffaut offers the chance to experience an icon on the big screen, where his work was meant to be seen, all over again or for the first time. There’s never a bad time for that.