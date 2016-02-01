Amazon American Girl deal: Live-action specials coming soon

The first will debut later this year.

Amazon announced Monday a multimillion dollar production deal with Mattel to produce four specials featuring American Girl dolls in a live-action format.

The deal also includes the option for Amazon to produce subsequent seasons with multiple episodes based on the popular doll brand, according to a press release.

Character dolls from the BeForever franchise, which are the dolls from American history that teach about the past, will be featured in two of the specials. A third special will focus on the Girl of the Year franchise. The 2016 Girl of the Year is Lea Clark, pictured.

“American Girl resonates strongly with kids and parents alike through its message of self-confidence, adventure, exploration and learning,” said Tara Sorensen, Head of Kids Programming, Amazon Studios.

The specials will be available on Amazon Prime with the first appearing in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Austria later this year.