“America’s Got Talent” may have saved the best for last: This season’s first New York City competitor will appear on the NBC talent show Tuesday night during the final round of auditions.

Comedian Carmen Lynch, who’s based in Astoria, Queens, will try her luck at impressing judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel when her episode airs at 8 p.m.

Teaser clips of Lynch’s stand-up performance were not made available ahead of the airdate, but if her resume is any indication, she most likely spared the show’s dreaded on-the-spot elimination.

Lynch, 29, is a regular performer at the Comedy Cellar, the Greenwich Village club that’s served as a career-launching venue for Louis C.K., Artie Lange, Dave Chappelle and Jim Norton, among other well-known comics. Currently, she’s on tour promoting her debut comedy album, “Dance Like You Don’t Need The Money,” and has shows booked through August.

Drawing inspiration from her dating life and the New York City experience, the comedian has drawn the attention of late-night hosts and television networks.

She performed a set on “The Late Show with David Letterman” back in 2013; joked about finding dating tips online on “Conan” in 2016; and landed guest spots on television series like “Inside Amy Schumer” (2013-2015) and “The Good Wife” (2014).

Lynch has remained tight-lipped about her “AGT” experience on social media, but shared the big talent show news with her 10,000 Twitter followers Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m on tonight, @8pm EST #nbc #agt @AGT,” she wrote, alongside a selfie taken in front of a glowing neon “America’s Got Talent” sign.

Tuesday’s episode marks the final round of judge auditions, meaning those who make it past this episode by way of the golden buzzer will land one step closer to landing their own show on the Las Vegas Strip and $1 million.

Previous “AGT” winners include teen singer and ukulele player Grace VanderWaal (2016) and 13-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer (2017).