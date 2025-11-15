Thousands flock to the American Dream shopping mall for the first-ever Korean Brand and Entertainment Expo in North America

The Korean Brand and Entertainment Expo (KBEE) attracted over 20,000 visitors to the Tri-State area for its first-ever North American showcase at the American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last weekend.

Since its inception in 2010, KBEE has been showcasing all aspects of Korean culture on a global platform, visiting major cities around the world, emphasizing the significant influence of Korean business and its impact on consumerism. The three-day expo, hosted by the Ministry of Trade and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), reportedly generated $11 million in export contracts, underscoring the strength of the Korean industry on the world stage.

“KBEE 2025 New York marks the first industry-culture convergence expo in North America,” Kang Kyungsung, President and CEO, KOTRA said. “In America, there is a saying that ‘True friends move forward together, sharing vision and trust.’” This year is particularly meaningful as it marks the 143rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and the United States. For over a century, our two nations, Korea and the United States, have stood by one another through challenging times, becoming the most trusted allies and steadfast friends. Now in the realms of culture and industry as well, we inspire one another and create synergy as dynamic partners.”

From Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, the Korean Wave made a major splash with a vibrant program featuring top Korean entertainment, fashion, and beauty brands. The expo also included a lively cover dance competition with special guest AtHeart, a star-studded K-pop concert, and meet-and-greets with global ambassadors HWASA, TAEMIN, and Ha Ji-Won

On Nov. 7th, the American Dream Mall’s ice rink was transformed into a full-scale concert venue for a two-hour showcase. The evening opened with a warm and engaging interview hosted by award-winning journalist Jeff Benjamin and Cho Eunhwa featuring K-drama actress Ha Ji-Won. The beloved actress captivated the crowd with personal stories about her love of painting, the launch of her own beauty brand, and her upcoming project Climax, set for release early next year.

The audience laughed, cheered, and connected with Ha Ji-Won’s candid responses, but once the lights dimmed, the energy shifted as HWASA and Taemin took the stage with electrifying performances that highlighted their iconic discographies and signature choreography.

The three-day celebration delivered nonstop excitement—from its star-powered concert to the bustling vendor stalls across the mall’s shopping floor—bridging Korean artistry and global audiences through an unforgettable cultural experience.