‘American Horror Story: Hotel’ adds Lady Gaga, Matt Bomer

Every rose has its thorn, so take the exciting news about new season of “American Horror Story” along with the so, so sad.
Good news first: Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson and Lady Gaga (YES!) will be joining the fifth season, titled “American Horror Story: Hotel,” the show’s creators announced Sunday at PaleyFest.
Done singing “The Edge of Glory” in celebration yet? Because there’s more, and it will probably break your heart a little. Star Jessica Lange will not be back for “AHS: Hotel,” she confirmed Sunday.
“Yes, I’m done,” Lange told The Huffington Post. “We’ve had a great run here. I absolutely love doing these four characters, and in all madness, I love the writers and Ryan and the insanity of shooting it.”
“American Horror Story” reboots every season with a new story, and while it’s unclear what exactly the storyline on “AHS: Hotel” will be, there have been plenty of online speculation.