‘American Hustle’ takes top prize at SAG Awards

"American Hustle" is continuing its celebratory dance this awards season. Fresh off multiple wins at last week’s Golden Globes, the …

"American Hustle" is continuing its celebratory dance this awards season.

Fresh off multiple wins at last week’s Golden Globes, the ’70s-set flick from David O. Russell won top honors at Saturday night’s SAG Awards, taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Below is a list of all the night’s big winners:

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Matthew McConaughey, "Dallas Buyers Club"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, "Blue Jasmine"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jared Leto, "Dallas Buyers Club"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Lupita Nyong’o, "12 Years a Slave"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"American Hustle"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Lone Survivor"

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Michael Douglas, "Behind the Candelabra" (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Helen Mirren, "Phil Spector" (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad" (AMC)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey" (PBS)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family" (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Breaking Bad" (AMC)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Modern Family" (ABC)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)