‘American Hustle’ takes top prize at SAG Awards

"American Hustle" is continuing its celebratory dance this awards season.
Fresh off multiple wins at last week’s Golden Globes, the ’70s-set flick from David O. Russell won top honors at Saturday night’s SAG Awards, taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Below is a list of all the night’s big winners:
MOVIES
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Matthew McConaughey, "Dallas Buyers Club"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, "Blue Jasmine"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jared Leto, "Dallas Buyers Club"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Lupita Nyong’o, "12 Years a Slave"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"American Hustle"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
"Lone Survivor"
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Michael Douglas, "Behind the Candelabra" (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Helen Mirren, "Phil Spector" (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad" (AMC)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey" (PBS)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ty Burrell, "Modern Family" (ABC)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" (HBO)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"Breaking Bad" (AMC)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Modern Family" (ABC)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
"Game of Thrones" (HBO)