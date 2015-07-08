Amy Poehler curates summer film festival at the McKittrick Hotel

The films will be shown in an intimate rooftop garden with 30 seats per viewing.

The McKittrick Hotel, known for its “Sleep No More” theatrical experience and its trendy rooftop bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, has announced a summer rooftop film festival curated by Actress/comedian Amy Poehler. The series is set to run from July 14 through Sept. 28.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star and co-founder of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre chose 11 of her favorite films to showcase in a private garden space known as “The Farm” on top of the McKittrick Hotel (542 W. 27th St.), which will seat a total of 30 viewers per nightly screening.

Starting with “The Jerk” and ending with “Rosemary’s baby,” tickets cost $20 each and include popcorn and a specialty cocktail.

The current schedule is as follows:

July 14 – 20: “The Jerk” (1979)

July 21 – 27: “Rushmore” (1998)

July 28 – August 3: “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” (1971)

August 4 – 10: “The Bicycle Thief” (1948)

August 11 – 17: “Bonjour Tristesse” (1958)

August 18 – 24: “To Kill a Mockinbird” (1962)

August 25 – 31: “Sixteen Candles” (1984)

September 1 – 7: “West Side Story” (1961)

September 8 – 14: “The Apartment” (1960)

September 15 – 21: “Hannah and Her Sisters” (1986)

September 22 – 28: “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968)