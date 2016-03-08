Amy Schumer book, ‘The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo,’ gets release date

Your summer reading list just improved x1000 fold.

Amy Schumer announced Tuesday that her upcoming book, “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo,” will hit stores Aug. 16.

“If you write it, they will come,” Schumer, 34, posted on Twitter Tuesday. “Pre-order my book, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, out 8.16.16 amyschumer.com/news @GalleryBooks.”

The book is a collection of “very” personal essays, according to her publisher.

“Amy Schumer is not an entertainer who can actually write. She’s a writer. Who also happens to entertain,” said Gallery Books publisher Jennifer Bergstrom in a news release.

Homegirl owned summer ’15 with the comedy of the year “Trainwreck” (Yes, “The Martian” — of the year) and is set to be on everyone’s lips again this season.

We. Can’t. Wait.