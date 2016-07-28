Amy Schumer responds to ‘Gilmore Girls’ reboot trailer

It was the crucial question of the day in the Gilmore household.

Amy Schumer bridged the gap between real life and Stars Hollow when she responded to Lorelai’s crucial question of the day for Rory: “Do you think Amy Schumer would like me?”

The answer was easy for Rory (played by Alexis Bledel), who responded with a quick “no” in the “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” teaser trailer released by Netflix on Wednesday.

Turns out, Rory was wrong on this rare occasion.

“I would love her,” Schumer tweeted in response to Vulture’s tweet of the trailer. The comedian also shut down Rory’s reasoning that Schumer, photographed in magazines doing water sports, seems a bit too athletic for Lorelai (played by Lauren Graham).

“I’ve only done 2 water sports and they took pictures of it both times. I promise I usually just lay there (sex too),” Schumer tweeted.

That wasn’t the only topic in question at the Gilmore kitchen table.

When Lorelai gets an idea in her head, it sticks, as fans of the series know all too well. The teaser ended with her asking if John Oliver would think she’s hot.

No verdict on that one yet.

The special four-part reboot series will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 25 at 12:01 a.m.