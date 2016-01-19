Amy Schumer shuts down teen critic Jackson Murphy over tweet

“Spent the night with @amyschumer. Certainly not the first guy to write that.”

The Twitter guillotine came down on minor Internet celebrity Jackson Murphy — aka LightsCameraJackson — Monday, after Amy Schumer put the teen in his place about a distasteful tweet the 17-year-old posted alongside a photograph of himself with Schumer at the Critics Choice Awards, held Sunday.

“Spent the night with @amyschumer. Certainly not the first guy to write that,” Murphy tweeted alongside the photo.

“I get it. Cause I’m a whore? Glad I took a photo with you. Hi to your dad,” Schumer, 34, tweeted in response to the now-deleted post. Supporters of the “Trainwreck” star quickly unleashed a tirade against the teen critic, prompting him to backpedal bigtime.

“@amyschumer I truly apologize,” Murphy tweeted. “Thought you’d like the joke. I should leave the comedy to you! Thanks for the photo. Glad you won last night!”

Things finally settled down on Monday after Schumer accepted his apology: “that’s really okay honey. I just remember thinking you and your dad were sweet and it was a bummer to read that,” she Tweeted.

Also of note, Schumer didn’t use a period before her initial rebuke, she kept it at least a little personal.