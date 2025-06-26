‘And Just Like Cat!’ brings a purr-fect new twist to NYC’s ‘Sex and the City’ tour

And Just Like Cat! is a new social media series from On Location Tours.

And just like that… a cat has clawed her way into Carrie Bradshaw’s shoes. And Just Like Cat!, a new social media series from On Location Tours, reimagines Sex and the City through the eyes of Catty Catshaw—a feline with sharp style and even sharper one-liners. Created by company owner, Georgette Blau, and voiced by one of the tour’s own guides, this SATC parody brings attention to the beloved Sex and the City Hotspots Tour.

Blau created the feline parody after adopting her cat Orly– now the star of the series as Catty Catshaw. With a background in creative writing, Blau scripts each episode while longtime tour guide Christine Fiala narrates. The quick episodes, shared weekly on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, serve up cat puns and playful nods to Sex and the City, offering fans a fun twist on familiar characters while sparking new interest in the Hotspots Tour.

“It’s just a silly, fun little thing that pays homage to the show,” Fiala said. “And I hope it brings more people to the tour—and reminds people what we are all about: bringing fans to their favorite shows and maybe showing them something new.”

Fiala, an actor and stand-up comedian, joined On Location Tours after a friend introduced her to the opportunity. At first, she was more familiar with historical tours, but once hired for the Sex and the City Hotspots Tour, she quickly became a fan —binge-watching the series in just a few months.

Fiala brings her stage presence to each tour, treating it like her own kind of “showtime” as she guides fans through iconic SATC locations.

The tour takes fans to some of the show’s most famous filming locations. Participants receive cupcakes at Magnolia Bakery, take pictures in front of Carrie’s stoop, and sip cosmos at Onieal’s Grand Street bar.

“Carrie’s apartment is always a huge moment—people get so excited,” Fiala said. “But I also love talking about Samantha’s apartment and the Meatpacking District, and how much the show has shaped the city itself.”

For many guests, the tour is more than sightseeing — it is a chance to connect with fellow fans and soak up a bit of New York City history.

“It’s kind of adorable how many meaningful conversations can come out of it,” Fiala said. “People are from all over the world, all sorts of backgrounds, and we come together to talk about Sex and the City. Sometimes by the end of the tour, I’m giving people hugs, we’re following each other on Instagram. It really feels like a little community.”

With new episodes of And Just Like Cat dropping weekly and another season of And Just Like That now streaming, Fiala hopes the series will keep drawing new fans to the tour.

“I hope it just keeps building the community and the love for the series—even for people who are discovering it for the first time.”