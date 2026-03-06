Anderson .Paak celebrates ‘K-Pops!’ at Hana House, amplifying Black and Korean voices on screen

Grammy-winning artist Anderson .Paak has long been admired for being a master of his craft, fusing hip-hop, soul, funk, and R&B into a sound uniquely his own. Now, the man of many hats is bringing that same ground-breaking spirit to the big screen with “K‑Pops!”

Last Friday, the beloved musician celebrated the release of his directorial debut, “K‑Pops!,” with fans at Hana House in the heart of Brooklyn. This event blended performances from independent artists, a fashion runway show by FUBU, and film culture, culminating in a Q&A with .Paak and his co-star Dumbfoundead.

Fans packed the venue on Feb. 27 for a celebration of a film already being heralded as one of the first mainstream projects to authentically weave together Black and Korean culture through music and storytelling. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City last summer and is now hitting theaters nationwide.

For .Paak, who is half Black and half Korean, the project was a deeply personal endeavor. The film stars him opposite his real-life son, Soul Rasheed, and grew out of the pair’s shared bond over music and K-pop.

“I thought this could be a cool opportunity to make a movie, a family movie where everyone can have fun and learn about different cultures,” .Paak told the Brooklyn crowd. “Coming up, I’m Blasian. My mom is half Korean and half Black, but I grew up in a Black household. My kids’ mom is full Korean, so I’ve experienced both sides. And I don’t know many films that really show that.”

In “K‑Pops!,” .Paak plays BJ, a struggling musician chasing global success who unexpectedly reconnects with his long-lost son while diving headfirst into the world of K-pop through the trainee system. Beneath the catchy music and comedy lies a heartfelt story about identity, family, and the realities of growing up between cultures.

“I wanted to make something where you see Black families on screen,” he said. “Family, music, laughter and love — those were things that helped me cope with trauma growing up, and I wanted that energy in the film.”

His co-star Dumbfoundead, who plays a bar owner where the protagonist BJ performs, echoed the film’s broader cultural message.

“The bond between the Black and Asian communities is one of the things I’m most proud of in this movie,” he said. “Online, you see people arguing in short bursts — a tweet here, a comment there. But we had two hours to show nuance, joy and friendship between these cultures.”

Kevin Woo, who plays Kang in the film, told amNewYork at Tribeca Festival that K-Pops! is also an interracial love story.

“This is an interracial love story and an intergenerational love story, both from father to son, from Black American culture to Korean, Korean culture, and Korean American culture. So, I think that it has so much diversity in age and race,” Woo said.

The idea for the project first took shape during the pandemic, when .Paak wanted to connect more with his son, and in doing so, discovered Rasheed’s growing obsession with K-pop. What started as a bonding moment quickly evolved into a unique story.

“I got to really bond with my son and learn about him,” .Paak said. “My mom used to say it’s not about how much time you spend with your family — it’s what you do with that time. Being able to make this movie together and show that on the big screen means everything.”

While the Grammy winner is best known for his music, directing felt surprisingly familiar.

“Some parts reminded me of making an album,” he told amNewYork at the Tribeca Festival. “Working with a big cast, producers, and creatives — it felt like building a giant musical project. We started this almost four years ago, so I’m just happy audiences finally get to see it.”

Write what you know, and .Paak certainly knows music, which is the film’s very heartbeat. According to .Paak, K-pop itself reflects the global evolution of Black musical influence.

“K-pop is the evolution of American pop music — Black music,” he said at Tribeca. “The aesthetics, the choreography, the fashion, the personalities — it never gets boring.”

The film also features a wide-ranging list of musical cameos, including Vernon of Seventeen, members of The Rose, legendary funk icons Earth, Wind & Fire and gospel powerhouse Kirk Franklin.

For lead actress Jee Young Han, who plays Yeji, it was how the film celebrates diverse stories that attracted her to the project.

“It was really wonderful. I got to experience Anderson not just as a director, but as a scene partner, and I got to watch him be an incredible father to his son,” Young Han said. “It’s a real, beautiful story about the family and also about chasing after your dreams and what that looks like and trying to hold on to your relationships. I think everyone knows what it’s like to have a dream, and everyone knows what it’s like to hold on to their family.”

For .Paak, the film’s larger mission goes beyond entertainment: it’s about expanding who gets to see themselves reflected on screen.

“If we don’t tell our stories, nobody else will,” he recalled a friend telling him. “For years, we grew up watching movies where there were no Black people, no Asian people, and we just accepted that. I’m proud that in this film the leads are people of color — Black, Asian — and even behind the camera the writers and creatives reflect that.”

That authenticity resonated with fans at the Brooklyn celebration, many praising the artist for spotlighting communities that are often overlooked in mainstream cinema. One independent singer in the crowd asked what advice he’d give to artists who felt “unseen” and hoping to break cultural barriers to which .Paak offered a simple message: step outside your comfort zone.

“Get out of your community sometimes,” he said. “Challenge yourself. Put yourself in situations where you grow. That’s what builds character as an artist.”

Ultimately, .Paak hopes “K‑Pops!” will open the door to more stories like it. Films that celebrate cultural intersections rather than treating them as exceptions.

“Music was the bridge that helped me learn about other cultures,” he said. “If you really love the culture, you protect it and treat it with care. And when you do that, it gives back to you.”

“K-Pops!” is now playing in theaters nationwide.