Andy Warhol’s Screen Tests coming to Times Square

The famous Tests will be screened for the first time publicly starting May 1.

Andy Warhol and the Times Square of today hardly go hand-in-hand together, culturally. And yet its almost perfect for Warhol, who celebrated the art found in common objects, to have his work displayed in the Disney Land of NYC.

And that’s just what will happen come May 1.

Warhol’s famous “Screen Tests” will be shown publicly for the first time ever on electronic billboards in Times Square every night in May from 11:57 p.m. to midnight. Times Square Arts has organized the show.

In the 1960s, Warhol’s Silver Factory filmed a host of friends, celebrities and artists in what became the short film series “Screen Tests.” Nearly 500 silent, slow-motion, 16MM films were made over 3 years, according to Times Square Arts.

Included in the May lineup: Screen Test: Bob Dylan, 1966; Screen Test: Allen Ginsberg, 1966; Screen Test: Donyale Luna, 1965; Screen Test: Nico, 1966; Screen Test: Lou Reed (Apple), 196; Screen Test: Twist Jim Rosenquist, 1964; Screen Test: Edie Sedgwick, 1965 and Screen Test: Harry Smith, 1964.