Ang Lee’s ‘Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk’ added to New York Film Festival

Keira Alexander
August 23, 2016
Joe Alwyn stars in Lee’s drama, set amid the Iraq War.

Director Ang Lee’s highly anticipated film “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” — an adaptation of Ben Fountain’s novel of the same name — will make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival, it was announced Monday.

Newcomer Joe Alwyn is starring in the title role of the drama set amid the Iraq War, alongside Kristen Stewart, Steve Martin and Vin Diesel, to name a few.

The film continues Lee’s long tradition of visual innovations with the 120-frames-per-second rate of projection being five times the cinematic norm and creating a new standard for HD imagery.

“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” will screen at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Oct. 14. The festival runs Sept. 30-Oct. 16.

