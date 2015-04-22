Animation Showcase: What to do at this behind-the-scenes film series

See a sneak peak of Pixar’s latest movie, as well as Disney’s classic “Pinocchio.”

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the world of animation with the new film series “An Animation Showcase: From Celluloid to CGI,” presented by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

There will be numerous events between Friday and May 29, with looks at both classic and new animation, from “Pinocchio” to the latest Pixar flick “Inside Out.”

Here is a rundown of the events:

The Nuts and Bolts of Stop Motion: The Artistry and Ingenuity of Laika

See how stop-motion films like “The Boxtrolls” are made. (Friday, 7 p.m.)

‘Pinocchio’

See the classic Disney film about the puppet that comes to life. (May 9, 11 a.m.)

Anatomy of an Animation Studio: An Evening With Blue Sky

The creators of film franchises such as “Ice Age” discuss how they create their movies. (May 12, 7 p.m.)

The History of Silent and Early Sound New York Animation

Check out some of the early animation that came out of the Big Apple from 1900 to 1920. (May 19, 7 p.m.)

Sneak Peek of Disney-Pixar’s Upcoming Film ‘Inside Out’

Get a glimpse at the new Pixar film followed by a Q&A with director Pete Docter and producer Jonas Rivera. (May 29, 7 p.m., SVA Theater, 209 E. 23rd St.)

If you go: An Animation Showcase: From Celluloid to CGI runs through May 29. Most events are at The Academy Theater, 111 E. 59th St. Tickets $5 for general public, $3 for Academy members and students. For more information, go to oscars.org/events/animation-showcase-celluloid-cgi