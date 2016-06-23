Anna Kendrick, James Corden sing a ‘Soundtrack to a Love Story’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

Anna Kendrick joined the host of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” for a performance of a musical love story on Wednesday, complete with costume and set changes.

“It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all,” Corden began in the “Soundtrack to a Love Story” segment, quoting Alfred Lord Tennyson.

The pair then cycled through the entirety of a relationship in song, picking classic ballads like Elton John and Kiki Dee’s “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” ’90s favorite “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy, Cher’s “Believe” and Chris de Burgh’s “Lady in Red.”