AP: Jay-Z and Solange Knowles apologize

The royal family of hip-hop and fashion have apologized for their elevator spat last week, according to a statement released to The Associated Press Thursday.

The scuffle, involving Beyoncé, Jay Z and Solange Knowles, was captured on a surveillance camera at the Standard Hotel following the Met Gala.

The black-and-white video, which runs more than three minutes, was released on TMZ.com.

“As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it,” said the statement released to the AP.

“Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.

“The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behavior throughout that evening are simply false,” the statement said. “At the end of the day, families have problems and we’re no different. We love each other and above all we are family. We’ve put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same.”