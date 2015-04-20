Ariana Grande and Big Sean break up

Ariana Grande is “breaking free” from her boyfriend, Big Sean.

And this makes me so sad.

On Monday, reps for the adorable ex-couple confirmed to Us Weekly that the two had broken up after eight months of dating.

“They both deeply care for each other and remain close friends,” the reps said yesterday in a joint statement.

Sources close to the couple said that Grande and Sean broke up “quietly and amicably” a few weeks ago.

“They made the decision to part ways because their conflicting touring schedules would keep them apart over the next year,” one insider told Us Weekly.

All I can say is that I hope she finds another boyfriend to “love her harder,” as her current single so eloquently states.