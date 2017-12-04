Likely Oscar contender Armie Hammer is headed to the Great White Way.

Hammer has been cast in the play “Straight White Men,” which opens in July at the Hayes Theater and is being produced by Second Stage Theater. His acclaimed performance in the film “Call Me by Your Name” is expected to nab Hammer, 31, an Academy Award nomination.

In his first Broadway effort, Hammer plays opposite veteran actor Tom Skerritt in the play by Young Jane Lee that follows a Christmas Eve gathering of a father and his three adult sons. The lighthearted holiday celebration takes a more somber tone amid talk of race, class, success and privilege.

The play was well received when it first opened at the Public Theatre in 2014.

Hammer has also appeared on the big screen in “The Social Network” and “Nocturnal Animals.”

“Call Me by Your Name” is also rumored to be a favorite for best picture Oscar and was recently cited as the best film of 2017 by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. The erotic, coming-of-age drama focuses on a simmering romance between a teen (Timothée Chalamet in a breakout role) and his father’s older research assistant (Hammer).

The film also won best feature at the Gotham Independent Film Awards.