At the Big Apple Circus, as performers grace the stage and audience members shout and clap, it’s easy to believe that these acts are too good to be true. While these acts may seem out of this world, everything is real. From the danger to the thrill, nothing is fake, especially for the ringmaster, Brett Alters. To Alters, the circus is a “living, breathing entity—” and the 48th year sets the stage to prove exactly that.

On Nov. 7, 2025, the Big Apple Circus opened its curtains in Lincoln Center. This year’s season runs through Jan. 4, with tickets starting at $27. Audience members can expect a night of immersion as nostalgic favorites meet modern spectacles. This year’s show is meticulously curated down to the second, featuring one major act that breaks world records.

“The flying trapeze groups over the past 30 years have had a standard maximum number of rotations they do, which is typically a triple somersault,” Alters said. “This year, we have from Chile the Flying Maluendas, and they are going to execute a quadruple somersault.”

The quadruple somersault is an act that Paul Binder, the founder and original ringmaster of the Big Apple Circus, was able to complete nearly 30 years ago. Alters said that there are only a handful of people who can execute this trick, and while it will not be performed at every act, if you can witness it, it is especially exciting.

At the Big Apple Circus, the acts are diverse and immersive, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the entire show. From handstands, headstands, human catapults, and backflipping dogs, the performance is truly ever-changing and visually captivating.

On opening night, sitting front and center was the first ringmaster and founder of the circus, Paul Binder. As the lights came up, Alter made sure to emphasize how important Binder’s mark on the production truly is, as the audience erupted with applause.

The Ring Master is an essential member of the circus team, and Alter got his start early on in the game. After discovering improv and clowning in high school, he fell in love with the art. Alter attended Tisch at New York University for TV and film as well as musical theatre.

“During my time in school, they were always putting me in character roles,” he said, “I was always getting those notes, ‘Stop clowning around.’” So, following graduation, Alter auditioned for Circus Sole and booked it.

Alter stressed the importance of the ring masters job to really watch the show. If something is going awry or isn’t typical, it’s Alter’s job to adapt and adjust to the changes.

The performers spend their lives training for specific disciplines. Alter stresses the importance of confidence, a message many audience members could benefit from: “Getting used to the crowd and getting comfortable being yourself with a level of command and approachability.” He said.

Not only is the show something to be excited for, but the variety of concessions draws in a great crowd. The Big Apple Circus prides itself on high-quality performances and delicious food and drink options to make the show all the better.

Another unique component of the Big Apple Circus is the importance of audience participation and immersion. During the performance, the audience plays a crucial role in transitioning from one act to the next. Performers welcome a variety of people onto the stage to partake in the show, giving a new purpose to many participants.

Alter shared that one of his favorite memories came from a three-year-old audience member who reminded him of his influence, “Jokingly, I sometimes ask an audience member to bring me a snack if they’re going to the concession stand,” he shared, “one time, I got stopped in the middle of the show, and she stood on the edge of the stage holding a churro out to me.”

Moments like these, Alter believes, are the reason his passion runs so deep. “It was a very touching moment,” he said, “and I made sure to make her an honorary ring master for life.”