Bisco Smith’s ‘INNERSTATES’ offers a street art symphony in SoHo

This October, the Soho art scene will be set ablaze as DTR Modern Gallery presents INNERSTATES, the internationally acclaimed artist Bisco Smith’s latest solo exhibition.

Running from Oct. 24 to Nov. 14, this show is not merely a visual spectacle; it’s an immersive experience where the boundaries of graffiti and abstract expressionism collide.

To truly grasp the power of INNERSTATES, one must first understand the man behind the art. Smith hails from the underground street art culture, where he first honed his skills and aesthetic sensibilities. Cutting his teeth in the vibrant and unforgiving urban landscapes of cities like New York, his early work was marked by bold typography, raw energy, and the urgency of expression found in graffiti’s heartbeat.

That said, his journey did not stop at tagging walls; he transformed his technique, elevating street art to fine art by fusing it with the principles of abstract expressionism.

Inarguably, his signature style—a mesmerizing blend of calligraphic strokes, layered textures, and rhythmic compositions — captures the frenetic energy of urban life while delving into its deeper, introspective elements. In INNERSTATES, viewers will recognize this aesthetic mastery: a visceral interplay between chaos and control, where each brushstroke feels like a moment caught in motion, echoing the tempo of the streets he once painted.

A technical symphony: The process behind INNERSTATES

Bisco Smith’s creative process is as layered as his canvases. His approach begins with an intuitive flow—letting music guide his hand as he works. Bisco often describes his practice as akin to improvisational jazz: a series of unplanned movements and gestures, guided by a deep sense of rhythm. He listens to hip-hop, jazz, and electronic music, letting the beats inform his strokes, resulting in canvases that almost pulse with life.

Each work starts with a base layer—a foundation of gestural marks, drips, and lines reminiscent of the streets where he first found his voice. Over this, he builds depth using a mixture of spray paint, acrylics, and ink, creating a textural tapestry where graffiti’s raw energy meets the contemplative abstraction of fine art. The results are immersive, with viewers feeling the tension between movement and stillness, freedom and form.

A reflection of the human experience

INNERSTATES explores the dualities that define contemporary existence: unity and fragmentation, freedom and confinement, silence and the roar of modern life. Bisco’s work invites viewers into these contradictions, offering not merely a viewing experience but a space for introspection. He constructs each piece as a map of the human psyche, where abstract forms become landscapes of emotional and intellectual exploration.

His deconstructive techniques take visual elements apart and reassemble them in ways that mirror the fluidity and unpredictability of life itself. This method speaks to the constant state of flux we inhabit—a dance between the internal and external, the seen and the unseen.

A multi-sensory engagement

Staying true to Bisco Smith’s commitment to breaking down the fourth wall between artist and audience, INNERSTATES offers more than just static observation. It’s an invitation to engage, dissect, and discuss:

Opening Reception: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-9 p.m.

Step into DTR Modern Gallery’s Soho location and immerse yourself in Bisco’s world. The reception will be an electric mix of art, music, and conversation. Bisco will be present to discuss his inspirations, processes, and the themes that weave through the exhibition, creating an interactive space for attendees to connect directly with the artist.

Artist Talk & Guided Tour: Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-3 p.m.

This isn’t your standard gallery talk. Bisco will take visitors on a guided tour through the labyrinth of his work, revealing the layers of meaning embedded in INNERSTATES . Expect a candid dialogue exploring the intersections of street culture, abstract art, and contemporary socio-political narratives. For those curious about the mechanics behind his technique, this is a unique opportunity to delve into the mind and methods of a creator who views art as a dynamic and interactive process.

The global stage meets local impact

Bisco Smith’s reach extends far beyond New York’s city limits. His collaborations with global giants such as Nike, Adidas, and Spotify, along with murals and exhibitions in cultural capitals like Tokyo, London, and Berlin, have cemented his reputation as a force in the international art scene. Yet, despite his global footprint, his work remains fiercely personal, threading universal themes through a deeply individual lens.

INNERSTATES is the next evolution in this journey—a powerful reflection on contemporary society that speaks to our shared and private experiences.

For further information, visit dtrmodern.com.

Avalon Ashley Bellos is the executive director of media and communications for DTR Modern Gallery.